Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pence on Barcelona: Carnage, mayhem sicken us

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pence on Barcelona: Carnage, mayhem sicken us

Vice President Mike Pence comments on the deadly attack in Barcelona, Spain.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Pence on Barcelona: Carnage, mayhem sicken us

Newsroom

Vice President Mike Pence comments on the deadly attack in Barcelona, Spain.
Source: CNN