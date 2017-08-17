Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pence: Images of Barcelona attack sicken us

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pence: Images of Barcelona attack sicken us

Vice President Mike Pence said the US will find and punish those responsible for the terror attack in Barcelona and "drive the evil of radical Islamic terror from the face of the earth."
Source: CNN

Van plows into crowd in Barcelona (8 Videos)

See More

Pence: Images of Barcelona attack sicken us

Vice President Mike Pence said the US will find and punish those responsible for the terror attack in Barcelona and "drive the evil of radical Islamic terror from the face of the earth."
Source: CNN