Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Benjamin Watson talks Colin Kaepernick and racism

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Benjamin Watson talks Colin Kaepernick and racism

In an interview with CNN's #GetPolitical series, Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson talks shares his views about Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (13 Videos)

See More

Benjamin Watson talks Colin Kaepernick and racism

In an interview with CNN's #GetPolitical series, Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson talks shares his views about Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest.
Source: CNN