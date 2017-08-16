Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rep Scott Taylor New Day 8-16
Rep Scott Taylor New Day 8-16

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP congressman condemns Trump's comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP congressman condemns Trump's comments

Congressman Scott Taylor (R-Va) opposes President Trump's remarks following the violent White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville, Virgina.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and race (15 Videos)

See More

GOP congressman condemns Trump's comments

New Day

Congressman Scott Taylor (R-Va) opposes President Trump's remarks following the violent White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville, Virgina.
Source: CNN