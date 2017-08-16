Sources: Trump without regret over new remarks

President Trump is "without regret" over new remarks he made on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to CNN sources. Meanwhile, Republicans swiftly condemned the president's remarks, while Vice President Mike Pence was one of the few to stand by him.
