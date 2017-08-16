Breaking News

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on his way out of the lobby following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
    CNN anchor: When has Trump waited for facts?

President Trump said he wanted to wait for all the facts before making a statement about the Charlottesville white nationalist rally, but CNN's John King says there's very little in the president's past that shows he waits for the facts before speaking.
