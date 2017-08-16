Breaking News

    Video shows Kelly's reaction to Trump's speech

On Tuesday, President Trump's aides planned an infrastructure-focused event that didn't go according to plan. NBC captured video of Chief of Staff John Kelly looking stern as his boss went off script.
