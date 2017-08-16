Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sessions condemns racism, bigotry
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sessions condemns racism, bigotry
Attorney General Jeff Sessions condemned the violence and racism in Charlottesville, Virginia while speaking in Miami.
Source: CNN
Charlottesville white nationalist rally (15 Videos)
Sessions condemns racism, bigotry
Trump's words are making racism OK
Trump: Charlottesville suspect a murderer
Ana Navarro: Republicans need to grow a spine
Trump: I wanted to know the facts
Victim's mom on suspect: You gave us a forum
Trump's day-by-day response to Charlottesville
Charlottesville police chief: I have regrets
Crash survivor: My fiance saved my life
Trump calls white supremacists repugnant
Trump: America responds to hate with love
Scaramucci on Trump and Charlottesville
Here's what the video shows happened in Charlottesville
Charlottesville mayor: Trump missed his chance
WH adviser: Trump didn't dignify groups
Woman killed in car attack identified
See More
Sessions condemns racism, bigotry
Attorney General Jeff Sessions condemned the violence and racism in Charlottesville, Virginia while speaking in Miami.
Source: CNN