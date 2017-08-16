Breaking News
Trump wrong on whether he waits for the facts
Trump wrong on whether he waits for the facts
CNN's Jake Tapper looks at President Trump's stated reason for his 48-hour delay in condemning white supremacists.
Trump wrong on whether he waits for the facts
CNN's Jake Tapper looks at President Trump's stated reason for his 48-hour delay in condemning white supremacists.
