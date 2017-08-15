Van Jones: Trump will not stand with us

Breaking News

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" march down East Market Street toward Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
CNN political commentator Van Jones says President Trump's flip-flopping stance on the Charlottesville, Virginia, attacks leaves the country vulnerable and in fear.
Source: CNN

