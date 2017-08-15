Breaking News
Trump: Charlottesville suspect a murderer
Trump: Charlottesville suspect a murderer
President Trump calls James Fields Jr., the man charged with second-degree murder for the death of Heather Heyer, a murderer and a disgrace to his country.
