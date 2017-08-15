Breaking News

Trump Train
Trump Train

    Trump retweets, deletes questionable posts

Trump retweets, deletes questionable posts

Donald Trump re-tweeted then deleted a meme showing a train hitting a CNN logo. CNN's Dan Merica has the details of the president's controversial tweets in recent days.
Source: CNN

