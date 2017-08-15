Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Alabama candidates vie for Trump's blessing
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Alabama candidates vie for Trump's blessing
Alabama Senate GOP candidates vie for President Trump's endorsement as voters cast their ballots in a primary to decide who will fill Jeff Sessions' former seat.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (8 Videos)
Alabama candidates vie for Trump's blessing
Go inside New Orleans' abandoned buildings
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
Hollywood location scout reveals hidden L.A.
A look inside this Mojave Desert ghost town
This burger is made with camel. Yes, camel
Take a llama on your next backpacking adventure
Sleep 50 feet above the ground in trees
See More
Alabama candidates vie for Trump's blessing
New Day
Alabama Senate GOP candidates vie for President Trump's endorsement as voters cast their ballots in a primary to decide who will fill Jeff Sessions' former seat.
Source: CNN