Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump's day-by-day response to Charlottesville
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump's day-by-day response to Charlottesville
On Saturday, President Trump failed to mention white nationalists after the attack in Charlottesville. Two days later, he directly condemned the groups.
Source: CNN
Violence at White Nationalist Rally (10 Videos)
Trump's day-by-day response to Charlottesville
Trump calls white supremacists repugnant
Charlottesville mayor: Trump missed his chance
Videos show car crash into protesters
Crash survivor: My fiance saved my life
Trump under fire after weak statement
Victim's mom speaks out
Teacher: Suspect had fondness for Hitler
White supremacist rally organizer confronted
Trump: Hate and division must stop right now
See More
Trump's day-by-day response to Charlottesville
On Saturday, President Trump failed to mention white nationalists after the attack in Charlottesville. Two days later, he directly condemned the groups.
Source: CNN