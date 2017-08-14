Breaking News

President Donald Trump makes a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House on August 14, 2017.
    Trump on hate groups: They've been condemned

President Donald Trump, facing mounting pressure from Republicans and Democrats alike, did what he declined to do over the weekend during an event at the White House when he directly condemned white supremacists and neo-Nazis in a brief statement to reporters. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN

