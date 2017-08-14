Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Panelist: I won't be attacked on my blackness

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Panelist: I won't be attacked on my blackness

A panel gets heated over President Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville, VA. One panelist saying, don't tell me "what it means to be a black person in this country."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (8 Videos)

See More

Panelist: I won't be attacked on my blackness

Newsroom

A panel gets heated over President Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville, VA. One panelist saying, don't tell me "what it means to be a black person in this country."
Source: CNN