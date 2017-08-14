US spy satellites detect activity in N. Korea

US spy satellites spotted a mobile missile launcher capable of launching an intermediate range ballistic missile being moved in a way that leads the US military to believe preparations are being made for a possible launch, a senior US defense official tells CNN. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
US spy satellites spotted a mobile missile launcher capable of launching an intermediate range ballistic missile being moved in a way that leads the US military to believe preparations are being made for a possible launch, a senior US defense official tells CNN. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.