Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH adviser: Trump didn't dignify groups

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH adviser: Trump didn't dignify groups

White House homeland security adviser says President Trump, who has argued that "radical Islamic terrorism" cannot be defeated if politicians are not willing to call it that, shouldn't "dignify" groups involved in the Charlottesville, Virginia, protests by naming them.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (8 Videos)

See More

WH adviser: Trump didn't dignify groups

State of the Union

White House homeland security adviser says President Trump, who has argued that "radical Islamic terrorism" cannot be defeated if politicians are not willing to call it that, shouldn't "dignify" groups involved in the Charlottesville, Virginia, protests by naming them.
Source: CNN