WH adviser: Trump didn't dignify groups

White House homeland security adviser says President Trump, who has argued that "radical Islamic terrorism" cannot be defeated if politicians are not willing to call it that, shouldn't "dignify" groups involved in the Charlottesville, Virginia, protests by naming them.
