WH adviser: Both sides looking for trouble

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, who has been in contact with Charlottesville, Virginia, authorities after violence erupted between counterprotesters and white nationalists protesting the removal of a confederate monument , says groups that showed up on both sides were "looking for trouble."
