Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Hate and division must stop right now

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Hate and division must stop right now

President Trump comments on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (8 Videos)

See More

Trump: Hate and division must stop right now

Newsroom

President Trump comments on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Source: CNN