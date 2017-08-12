Trump addresses Charlottesville clashes (full)

Breaking News

President Donald Trump condemned the hate "on many sides" in response to violence at a white nationalist rally in in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump condemned the hate "on many sides" in response to violence at a white nationalist rally in in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Source: CNN