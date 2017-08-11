Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
See the White House as a construction zone
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
See the White House as a construction zone
The White House is undergoing renovations while President Trump is away. This is what it looks like today.
Source: CNN
Stories Worth Seeing (10 Videos)
See the White House as a construction zone
Town full of twins is a big science experiment
A look into Kim Jong Un and his regime
This car is made of beets and flax
O.J. Simpson's getaway Bronco is for sale
Europe is running out of butter
Migrant boat lands on Spanish beach
What a 13-million-year-old ape skull reveals
Newly named species largest to ever walk earth
How animals react to a solar eclipse
See More
See the White House as a construction zone
The White House is undergoing renovations while President Trump is away. This is what it looks like today.
Source: CNN