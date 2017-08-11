Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump gestures as he answers a question regarding the ongoing situation in North Korea, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump gestures as he answers a question regarding the ongoing situation in North Korea, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Kim Jong Un will regret threats on US

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Kim Jong Un will regret threats on US

President Donald Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "will truly regret it and he will regret it fast" if he issues an overt threat or attacks Guam or a US ally.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (8 Videos)

See More

Trump: Kim Jong Un will regret threats on US

Newsroom

President Donald Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "will truly regret it and he will regret it fast" if he issues an overt threat or attacks Guam or a US ally.
Source: CNN