Trump: Kim Jong Un will regret threats on US
Trump: Kim Jong Un will regret threats on US
President Donald Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "will truly regret it and he will regret it fast" if he issues an overt threat or attacks Guam or a US ally.
Source: CNN
Trump: Kim Jong Un will regret threats on US
