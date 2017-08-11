McMaster facing attacks inside the White House

A source knowledgeable about the day-to-day challenges of National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster tells CNN about the difficult work environment, noting that people within the White House are trying to undermine and discredit him. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
A source knowledgeable about the day-to-day challenges of National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster tells CNN about the difficult work environment, noting that people within the White House are trying to undermine and discredit him. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.