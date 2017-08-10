Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Opioid crisis is national emergency

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Opioid crisis is national emergency

President Trump says his administration will spend a lot of time, money and effort fighting the opioid crisis in the US.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

Trump: Opioid crisis is national emergency

Newsroom

President Trump says his administration will spend a lot of time, money and effort fighting the opioid crisis in the US.
Source: CNN