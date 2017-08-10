Breaking News

Ron Johnson John McCain brain tumor newday_00000000
Ron Johnson John McCain brain tumor newday_00000000

    Senator explains McCain brain tumor comment

Senator explains McCain brain tumor comment

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) responds to criticism after he suggested that Sen. John McCain's (R-AZ) brain tumor may have affected his vote on the GOP health care bill.
