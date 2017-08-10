Breaking News

    Former GOP senator: Trump delusional, not well

Former New Hampshire Republican Sen. Gordon Humphrey tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump is delusional and said Congress should strongly consider if the president is fit to serve.
