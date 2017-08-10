Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Former GOP senator: Trump delusional, not well
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Former GOP senator: Trump delusional, not well
Former New Hampshire Republican Sen. Gordon Humphrey tells CNN's
Jake Tapper
that President Trump is delusional and said Congress should strongly consider if the president is fit to serve.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (11 Videos)
Former GOP senator: Trump delusional, not well
What Trump has said about North Korea
Go inside New Orleans' abandoned buildings
What Trump's golf game tells us about him
This burger is made with camel. Yes, camel
A brief history of presidential vacations
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
Southern Baptists denounce white supremacy
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
A political conference like no other
Sleep 50 feet above the ground in trees
Florida's Puerto Ricans could pick the next president
See More
Former GOP senator: Trump delusional, not well
The Lead
Former New Hampshire Republican Sen. Gordon Humphrey tells CNN's
Jake Tapper
that President Trump is delusional and said Congress should strongly consider if the president is fit to serve.
Source: CNN