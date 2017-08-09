Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
US believes Americans subjected to acoustic attack
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
US believes Americans subjected to acoustic attack
The United States has expelled two Cuban diplomats after US diplomats in Havana reported experiencing "physical symptoms" following "incidents." CNN's
Patrick Oppmann
reports.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (7 Videos)
US believes Americans subjected to acoustic attack
A brief history of presidential vacations
Southern Baptists denounce white supremacy
A political conference like no other
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
Florida's Puerto Ricans could pick the next president
Learn how to climb trees with a pro
See More
US believes Americans subjected to acoustic attack
Newsroom
The United States has expelled two Cuban diplomats after US diplomats in Havana reported experiencing "physical symptoms" following "incidents." CNN's
Patrick Oppmann
reports.
Source: CNN