Cuban and US flags are seen on balconies in Havana on March 20, 2016. On Sunday, Obama became the first US president in 88 years to visit Cuba, touching down in Havana for a landmark trip aimed at ending decades of Cold War animosity. AFP PHOTO/YAMIL LAGE / AFP / YAMIL LAGE (Photo credit should read YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images)
    US believes Americans subjected to acoustic attack

The United States has expelled two Cuban diplomats after US diplomats in Havana reported experiencing "physical symptoms" following "incidents." CNN's Patrick Oppmann reports.
