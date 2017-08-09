Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Unarmed Russian jet flies over Washington

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Unarmed Russian jet flies over Washington

An unarmed Russian Air Force aircraft overflew the US Capitol, the Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency and Joint Base Andrews at low altitude as part of a longstanding treaty that allows US and Russian militaries to observe one another from the air, according to two people familiar with the flight.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

Unarmed Russian jet flies over Washington

The Lead

An unarmed Russian Air Force aircraft overflew the US Capitol, the Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency and Joint Base Andrews at low altitude as part of a longstanding treaty that allows US and Russian militaries to observe one another from the air, according to two people familiar with the flight.
Source: CNN