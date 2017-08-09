Unarmed Russian jet flies over Washington

An unarmed Russian Air Force aircraft overflew the US Capitol, the Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency and Joint Base Andrews at low altitude as part of a longstanding treaty that allows US and Russian militaries to observe one another from the air, according to two people familiar with the flight.
