Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Now might not be the time to improvise

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Now might not be the time to improvise

CNN's Jake Tapper analyzes President Trump's rhetoric surrounding nuclear weapons.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Now might not be the time to improvise

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper analyzes President Trump's rhetoric surrounding nuclear weapons.
Source: CNN