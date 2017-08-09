Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
State Dept.: US speaking with one voice on NK
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
State Dept.: US speaking with one voice on NK
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson maintain communications over North Korea and are in agreement on how to handle the regime.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (7 Videos)
State Dept.: US speaking with one voice on NK
A brief history of presidential vacations
Southern Baptists denounce white supremacy
A political conference like no other
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
Florida's Puerto Ricans could pick the next president
Learn how to climb trees with a pro
See More
State Dept.: US speaking with one voice on NK
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson maintain communications over North Korea and are in agreement on how to handle the regime.
Source: CNN