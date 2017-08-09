Breaking News

President-elect Donald Trump walks from a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the U.S. Capitol November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day president-elect Trump met with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House.
    McConnell: Trump had 'excessive expectations'

In a speech to a Rotary Group in Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke about Trump's "excessive expectations" regarding legislature.
