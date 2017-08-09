Breaking News
Trump on NK in 1999: 'Solve the problem now'
Trump on NK in 1999: 'Solve the problem now'
In 1999, Donald Trump was asked about North Korea on NBC's "Meet the Press." Almost 18 years before the current crisis, he counseled diplomacy.
