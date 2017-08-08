Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 3: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump listens during a Department of Veterans Affairs announcement of a new program using video and software technology to provide medical care to veterans at The White House August 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 3: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump listens during a Department of Veterans Affairs announcement of a new program using video and software technology to provide medical care to veterans at The White House August 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump retweets report with classified info

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump retweets report with classified info

President Donald Trump retweeted a Fox News story on North Korea which US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said contained classified information during an interview on 'Fox and Friends.'
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump retweets report with classified info

Newsroom

President Donald Trump retweeted a Fox News story on North Korea which US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said contained classified information during an interview on 'Fox and Friends.'
Source: CNN