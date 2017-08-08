Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump north korea threat met with fire remarks_00000000
trump north korea threat met with fire remarks_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: N. Korea threats will be met with fury

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: N. Korea threats will be met with fury

During a roundtable in Bedminster, New Jersey, President Trump said if North Korea continues to threaten the US, "they will be met with fire and fury."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

Trump: N. Korea threats will be met with fury

During a roundtable in Bedminster, New Jersey, President Trump said if North Korea continues to threaten the US, "they will be met with fire and fury."
Source: CNN