Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
McConnell hits Trump's 'excessive expectations'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
McConnell hits Trump's 'excessive expectations'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered some of his toughest criticism yet for President Donald Trump, as the President continues to tweet from his working vacation in New Jersey.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (7 Videos)
McConnell hits Trump's 'excessive expectations'
A brief history of presidential vacations
Southern Baptists denounce white supremacy
A political conference like no other
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
Florida's Puerto Ricans could pick the next president
Learn how to climb trees with a pro
See More
McConnell hits Trump's 'excessive expectations'
The Lead
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered some of his toughest criticism yet for President Donald Trump, as the President continues to tweet from his working vacation in New Jersey.
Source: CNN