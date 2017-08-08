Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jake Tapper
Jake Tapper

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump's retweet 'playing with lives' ?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump's retweet 'playing with lives' ?

President Donald Trump retweeted a Fox News report quoting anonymous sources regarding North Korea missile capabilities. When US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was asked about the same story, she said she cannot talk about classified information.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump's retweet 'playing with lives' ?

The Lead

President Donald Trump retweeted a Fox News report quoting anonymous sources regarding North Korea missile capabilities. When US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was asked about the same story, she said she cannot talk about classified information.
Source: CNN