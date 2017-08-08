Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: The Senate side of the US Capitol is shown October 11, 2016 in Washington DC. House and Senate Republicans are in a close race with Democrats to keep control of both houses of Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: The Senate side of the US Capitol is shown October 11, 2016 in Washington DC. House and Senate Republicans are in a close race with Democrats to keep control of both houses of Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Congress to face voters during recess

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Congress to face voters during recess

Republican members of congress will face constituents at town halls during the August recess, and polls reveal they may be in for a tough time.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Congress to face voters during recess

Newsroom

Republican members of congress will face constituents at town halls during the August recess, and polls reveal they may be in for a tough time.
Source: CNN