Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
This Trump supporter drives New Yorkers nuts
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
This Trump supporter drives New Yorkers nuts
Dion Cini spends nearly every day circling Manhattan via boat flying a Trump flag.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (7 Videos)
This Trump supporter drives New Yorkers nuts
A brief history of presidential vacations
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
A political conference like no other
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
Florida's Puerto Ricans could pick the next president
Learn how to climb trees with a pro
Southern Baptists denounce white supremacy
See More
This Trump supporter drives New Yorkers nuts
Dion Cini spends nearly every day circling Manhattan via boat flying a Trump flag.
Source: CNN