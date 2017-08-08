Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. A set of golf clubs that Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president is being auctioned off. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. A set of golf clubs that Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president is being auctioned off. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

    JUST WATCHED

    What Trump's golf game tells us about him

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What Trump's golf game tells us about him

Chris Moody breaks down key moments from Rick Reilly's recent description to CNN's Brianna Keilar of playing golf with Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

What Trump's golf game tells us about him

Chris Moody breaks down key moments from Rick Reilly's recent description to CNN's Brianna Keilar of playing golf with Donald Trump.
Source: CNN