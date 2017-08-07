Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump dislikes a story, calls it 'fake'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump dislikes a story, calls it 'fake'

CNN's Jake Tapper recounts moments President Donald Trump has deemed actual, verified news stories "fake news."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump dislikes a story, calls it 'fake'

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper recounts moments President Donald Trump has deemed actual, verified news stories "fake news."
Source: CNN