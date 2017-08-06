Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump surprises wedding guests at NJ golf club
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump surprises wedding guests at NJ golf club
President Trump tweeted that his 17-day visit to his golf course in New Jersey is "not a vacation." However social media posts show him in golf attire while he greets wedding guests.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump surprises wedding guests at NJ golf club
Fox News suspends host Eric Bolling
Trump pundit leaves CNN, shows up here
Study suggests T. rex couldn't run
Martin Shkreli guilty of securities fraud
Noah: Trump can't escape to Mexico
Taylor Swift alleges DJ groped her
Afghan girls compete in robotics competition
WSJ: Kushner family business subpoenaed
Late night airs white discrimination PSA spoof
Chappelle calls Trump a bad DJ at a good party
Trevor Noah pitches event for L.A. Olympics
Late night says goodbye to Anthony Scaramucci
Tesla releases Model 3
Tomi Lahren admits using Obamacare provision
5 stunning stats about McDonald's
See More
Trump surprises wedding guests at NJ golf club
President Trump tweeted that his 17-day visit to his golf course in New Jersey is "not a vacation." However social media posts show him in golf attire while he greets wedding guests.
Source: CNN