Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump surprises wedding guests at NJ golf club
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump surprises wedding guests at NJ golf club
President Trump tweeted that his 17-day visit to his golf course in New Jersey is "not a vacation." However social media posts show him in golf attire while he greets wedding guests.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump surprises wedding guests at NJ golf club
Study suggests T. rex couldn't run
Martin Shkreli guilty of securities fraud
Noah: Trump can't escape to Mexico
NASA wants you to protect the planet
Trevor Noah pitches event for L.A. Olympics
Taylor Swift alleges DJ groped her
Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang's growl
Late night airs white discrimination PSA spoof
Afghan girls compete in robotics competition
Chappelle calls Trump a bad DJ at a good party
J.K. Rowling sorry for series of Trump tweets
Late night says goodbye to Anthony Scaramucci
Tomi Lahren admits using Obamacare provision
How anonymity online can fuel cyberbullying
Instagram founder talks battle with Snapchat
See More
Trump surprises wedding guests at NJ golf club
President Trump tweeted that his 17-day visit to his golf course in New Jersey is "not a vacation." However social media posts show him in golf attire while he greets wedding guests.
Source: CNN