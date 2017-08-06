Breaking News

    From fictional president to the White House

Before Mark Cuban was cast as commander in chief in the Sharknado series, they had a different celebrity in mind for the part: Donald Trump. It's this week's State of the Cartoonion.
Before Mark Cuban was cast as commander in chief in the Sharknado series, they had a different celebrity in mind for the part: Donald Trump. It's this week's State of the Cartoonion.
