Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says that he and Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), who currently leads the House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation, would travel to England to meet with Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence agent who compiled a dossier on President Trump.
