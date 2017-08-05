Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin sunbathes during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia. The picture taken between August 1 and 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SPUTNIK / Alexey NIKOLSKY (Photo credit should read ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin sunbathes during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia. The picture taken between August 1 and 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SPUTNIK / Alexey NIKOLSKY (Photo credit should read ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Putin sunbathes on vacation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Putin sunbathes on vacation

President Trump and Russian President Putin are both on vacation. Putin is in Siberia and Trump is at his golf club in New Jersey.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Putin sunbathes on vacation

President Trump and Russian President Putin are both on vacation. Putin is in Siberia and Trump is at his golf club in New Jersey.
Source: CNN