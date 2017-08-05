Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

McMaster preventive war North Korea military options newday_00000000
McMaster preventive war North Korea military options newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    McMaster: Trump has N. Korea military options

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McMaster: Trump has N. Korea military options

In an interview with MSNBC, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says President Trump has military options for a "preventive war" with North Korea.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

McMaster: Trump has N. Korea military options

In an interview with MSNBC, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says President Trump has military options for a "preventive war" with North Korea.
Source: CNN