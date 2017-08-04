Collins, Murkowski open up about 'no' vote

Breaking News

Republican Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) discuss their crucial "no" vote that helped sink the "skinny repeal" bill in an exclusive interview with CNN's Dana Bash.
Source: CNN

